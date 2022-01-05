Slightly more U-Haul trucks and trailers headed into Kelowna and West Kelowna last year than were rented for moves by people leaving the Central Okanagan.
Through 2021, arriving customers accounted for 51.4% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Kelowna-West Kelowna, compared to 48.6% departures, the company said in a Wednesday release.
Though the relationship between between arrivals and departures was nearly balanced last year, in-bound traffic rose 61% from 2020 while departures climbed 38% as overall moving traffic spiked.
That made Kelowna-West Kelowna market the No. 6 growth city in Canada in terms of U-Haul traffic.
While U-Haul says its business activities do not necessarily correlate directly to population or economic growth, the arrival and departure statistics do give a gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.
The top five Canadian growth cities were North Bay, Ont., Belleville, Ont., Greater Sudbury, Ont., Quebec City, and Calgary.
Fourteen of the top 25 growth cities as measured by the destination of do-it-yourself movers were in Ontario, six were in B.C., and four were in Alberta.
“At the start of the pandemic, we saw a mass exodus from Ontario to other provinces, particularly the Maritimes,” Jake Spelic, a U-Haul vice-president, said in the release.
“People were in search of cheaper housing as they worked from home. As time has passed and things are shifting closer to normal, we are starting to see that trend reverse," he said. "Ontario is still the economic centre of Canada and offers a high quality of living, thousands of job opportunities, and attractive salaries.”