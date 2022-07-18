Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge will seek a second term in office.
In announcing his re-election campaign, Wooldridge said his top priorities include public safety, housing, transportation, and the environment.
“I’ve heard from people that they don’t feel safe. I’ve heard from businesses that they are frustrated,” Wooldridge said in a Monday release.
“The times ahead will demand brave decisions and clear direction to focus on results. Most importantly, this election needs to draw attention to increased efforts the city should make to address housing, transportation, and environmental issues,” he said.
Wooldridge first ran for office in the October 2018 civic election. He finished eighth, with 6.83% of the vote.
Mohini Singh is the only other incumbent city councillor to have so far declared their intention to seek re-election. Mayor Colin Basran has also not said whether he will seek a third term.