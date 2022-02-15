Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 across the Interior Health region have dropped significantly over the past week.
There are now 160 people with the disease in IH hospitals, down from 195 last Tuesday.
And the number of patients requiring critical care has also dropped, from 28 last Tuesday to 18 currently.
As has been the case since the arrival in B.C. of the Omicron variant in late December, for many of those now in hospital with COVID-19 the disease itself was not the cause of hospitalization but was rather detected through routine in-hospital testing.
Since the onset of the pandemic two years ago, 57,325 people in the Interior Health region have tested positive for COVID-19. This number equates to about eight percent of the region’s total population.
However, recent case counts are said by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to underestimate recent infections because testing is now not recommended in most cases and for people with only mild symptoms.
Of the 2,764 British Columbians who’ve died of COVID-19, 24% have been over the age of 90, and 32% have been between the ages of 80 and 89.
Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give an update on the pandemic situation in B.C. this afternoon.