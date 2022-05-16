The former chief medical health officer for Interior Health will stand trial on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in Alberta early next year.
Dates of Jan. 10-12, 2023 have been set for the judge-alone trial of Dr. Albert Stefanus de Villiers, it was stated during brief court proceedings Monday in Grande Prairie, Alta.
A pre-trial conference connected to the case will take place Oct. 21-22.
The offences for which de Villiers has been charged allegedly occurred between June 15, 2018 and July 31 near the city in northwest Alberta.
De Villiers was arrested June 8, 2021 in Kelowna. He became IH’s chief medical health officer in August 2020, having previously worked in Grande Prairie.
De Villiers is being represented by Chris Millsap, a lawyer based in Grande Prairie.
After de Villiers was arrested, Interior Health issued a statement that said his work with the health authority was administrative in nature and did not involve direct contact with clients or patients.
For the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, de Villiers had been the public faith of IH’s response to the health emergency. He gave frequent press conferences and described the government’s efforts to control the spread of the virus, and promote vaccination efforts, across the B.C. Southern Interior.