A section of the most popular path in Kelowna will be rebuilt in time for the busy summer season.
Reconstruction of the waterfront walkway in City Park between Hot Sands washroom and the Cold Sands washroom will start Monday.
The existing interlocking brick path, which is crumbled and uneven in places, is to be replaced by a wider concrete path, with additional lighting and park furniture.
“Residents and visitors will benefit from these new improvements that will improve the foreshore and create an overall better experience,” Todd DeGruchy, the city official overseeing the project, said in a Tuesday release.
While the walkway is being rebuilt, efforts to improve the beach will also be underway. Anchored logs and trees will be added to prevent erosion of the sand.
While the walkway is closed, a pedestrian and bike detour will be indicated. The walkway will re-open in June.
Across Kelowna, the city maintains 32 people-meters that count walkers and cyclists on a variety of trails, sidewalks, and recreation corridors. The beachfront path in City Park is by far the most well-used walkway, with between 5,000 and 7,500 people using it every day in the summer.
The busiest-day ever on the path was June 18, 2020, when 9,141 people were counted on the walkway. The high temperature that day was 28.4 C and some public health orders relating to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had recently been lifted.
Between April 1, 2014 and Tuesday, 3,227,516 people have used the path. The next busiest location is nearby, at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street near the Sails sculpture, where 2.5 million walkers and cyclists have been counted in the same timeframe.