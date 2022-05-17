Plans for an affordable housing complex in Lake Country look to have been scuttled despite the town’s willingness to put $700,000 toward the project.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has rejected a request from Avana Developments to support construction of the proposed building, which would have offered 59 below-market rental suites for low-income women with children.
“Essentially, CMHC has told us Lake Country is too small for this kind of project,” Mayor James Baker said in an interview Tuesday.
“It’s frustrating, because we know there are many people in our community who need an affordable place to live, and this would have been ideal project to help fill that need,” Baker said.
In the last half of 2021, Lake Country was approached by Regina-based Avana, which proposed a 196-suite project on Bottom Wood Lake Road. Fifty-nine of the units would have been rented at 30% below market rates; the rest would have been offered at going-market rents.
Intrigued by the proposal, town council agreed to waive municipal taxes on the project for 10 years, and forego development cost charges that would normally be collected. The measures would have cost the town $673,000 in revenues.
“We were certainly willing to do our part to advance this project,” Baker said.
In evaluating any application for funding support, CMHC considers a range of factors, town officials wrote in a letter to Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray summarizing the reasons why the Avana proposal was rejected.
One particular concern with the Avana proposal, town officials say, was its overall size.
“It was indicated to us that CMHC had concerns with the size of the project relative to the market, with the suggestions that if the project had been phased to decrease the number of dwelling units entering the market at one time, it might have increased the likelihood of success,” town finance director Trevor James wrote in the letter to Gray.
But that calculation of market readiness, Baker believes, was flawed in that it doesn’t appear to consider Lake Country’s proximity to Kelowna.
“They seem to be considering Lake Country as a stand-alone community, rather than one that’s right next door to a big market like Kelowna,” Baker said.
Despite CMHC’s rejection of funding support, Lake Country is developing its first affordable housing policy with the hopes of attracting similar development proposals, that mix market and non-market rental units, in the future.
Avana is described on its website as a “female-led, family-owned development and property management company” whose motto is ‘Building Everything Except Glass Ceilings’.
“We are unapologetically feminist and we will not work with companies or individuals who are not aligned to our values,” Avana founder Jennifer Denouden says in a company video.