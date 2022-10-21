It’ll be as if the recent civic election never happened when Kelowna school trustees gather next week.
The regular board meeting will see the participation of trustees who were in office before the Oct. 15 vote. And that’s because, legally, they still are in office.
City and town council meetings in B.C. are normally paused after an election until the holding of a ceremonial Inaugural Meeting, the date of which varies between municipalities.
That’s when the new or re-elected mayor, along with the new or re-elected councillors, are officially sworn into office by a judge.
For example, Kelowna’s Inaugural Meeting is Nov. 7 at the Community Theatre, with the first meeting of council business set for Nov. 14. West Kelowna’s Inaugural Meeting is Nov. 1 at the Cove Resort.
For now, Colin Basran is still Kelowna’s mayor, even though he was defeated by Tom Dyas last Saturday.
“The current council, and hence the mayor, are in office up until the moment the new council is sworn in,” city clerk Stephen Fleming says. “Any documents requiring the mayor’s signature are signed by Mayor Basran; he has been in to sign things since the election.”
Provincial legislation does not require municipal council meetings to be put on hold until the new council is sworn in, leaving the decision to local authorities.
Up until 2011, Kelowna did have meetings between an election and the Inaugural Meeting, a practice that raised a few eyebrows that year since six of the nine incumbents had chosen not to run again or were defeated.
“It was thought to be a little awkward for that council to keep holding meetings and making decisions, since most of them were on their way out,” a long-time city employee said of the unusual situation that prompted the change in Kelowna’s practice.
None of the seven incumbent Kelowna-area school trustees were defeated in last Saturday’s election, though two - board chair Moyra Baxter and Kelowna trustee Norah Bowman - did not run for re-election.
As with municipalities’, it is up to school boards whether they want to hold meetings between elections and the swearing-in of the new board, Baxter said.
“I don’t care what the City of Kelowna does, to be honest,” Baxter said. “We’re in office right up until the new board is sworn in, so we continue to hold meetings.
“If you wanted to be cheeky, you could say we’re a bit like Donald Trump, holding onto power until the last minute. But don’t worry, we won’t go beyond the last minute,” Baxter said with a laugh.
The agenda for the meeting appears fairly slight, with no decisions of consequence expected.
Instead, there’s a variety of teacher awards to be presented and a report given on pest control efforts at local schools.
There’s also an “Inside School District 23” presentation titled ‘Land-based Love’, though the agenda gives no detail on what that’s all about.