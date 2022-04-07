Communities outside Vernon have pulled the plug on their proposed participation in construction of a new swimming pool and fitness centre in that city.
There are currently too many unknowns surrounding the project, representatives of Coldstream and two unincorporated areas say.
Their concerns relate to such things as accuracy of cost estimates, timing of construction, and ownership structure.
“Given these unknowns, it is not prudent for our jurisdictions to participate at this time,” the representatives say in a joint news release.
The proposed Vernon Active Living Centre would include a pool, double gym, fitness centre, and various sports courts. Its estimated cost is currently $90 million.
Without the financial participation of residents of Coldstream and regional district electoral areas B and C, the cost to Vernon taxpayers would likely increase. Vernon municipal officials have said they plan to hold a referendum on the project in conjunction with this October’s civic elections.
The Daily Courier has asked the City of Vernon for a response to Coldstream and the electoral areas not participating in the pool project.