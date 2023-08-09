Connecting through the power of sport

A new volleyball club in Kelowna is helping kids, including first generation immigrants, increase their confidence, make friends and have a sense of belonging using a non-verbal language understood the world over – sports.
The not-for-profit Genesis Athletics Club started in January, 2022 with the intention of being more than just a place for people to play volleyball.
The goal was to create a space where youth of all abilities and backgrounds could find connections, said club director Jadon Ward.
“We wanted to be a community,” said Ward. That included considering practice locations, making sure prices were affordable and offering scholarships to those who couldn’t afford to play.
The club, which started with just over 20 athletes in January 2022, had over 120 participants in their spring teams and leagues.
It has actively worked to remove physical, cultural barriers that might otherwise keep new Canadians from playing.
The majority of the club’s Under 15 Boys team were born outside Canada, with 10 first-generation Canadians from all over the world coming together on the 16-player squad. For many, it was their first year playing volleyball.
Bahadir Kanbul, who turned 16 at the end of July, played middle blocker on the Genesis Under 15 team. Kanbul was born in Calgary, Alberta, but has spent a third of his life in Turkey with his Turkish parents.
He started to play volleyball recently and fell in love with the sport.
Kanbul said he always wanted to join a club. His original plan was to join the Kelowna Volleyball Club, but was upset when his mother didn’t allow it.
A few weeks later, Kanbul got a text from a friend saying. “Hey Bahadir, guess what?”
“I thought he was just going to say ‘chicken butt’, but then he said, ‘I joined this club called Genesis Athletics Club and I was wondering if you wanted to join as well?’” recounted Kanbul.
This time Kanbul went to his father about joining, and his dad took him to his first practice.
“For me, it was amazing, seeing three nets, the serving machine, the nets for set practicing, everything was just amazing,” he recalled.
He didn’t have a hard time connecting with the other athletes.
Kanbul had to miss the first tournament, but went to the second tournament at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.
They lost every game.
At the next tournament, the team won their first game and at the final tournament in Spokane, Wash., the team won four out of eight games.
Kanbul said he has made many more friends during the games, practices and activities.
He doesn’t regret not joining the Kelowna Volleyball Club. “I couldn’t have asked for better teammates,” he said.
Next season he plans to try out to join the Kelowna Volleyball Club’s Under 17 Black Crush team, but if he doesn’t make it, he won’t hesitate to go to the Genesis tryouts.
“One thing I learned? Everyone can breathe, everyone wants to do something and everyone can be better than me,” he said. “I am not the only one playing and I have teammates I can trust.”
Playing Together: New citizens, Sports and Belonging, a report released by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, found sports helped new citizens connect with Canada. The institute is a non-profit organization focused on accelerating new citizens’ integration into Canadian life.
The research included a 20-minute online survey completed by more than 4,000 new citizens, informal telephone interviews with 21 sports organizations across Canada and cross-country focus groups.
In the survey, 95 per cent of new citizen respondents agreed that sports are an important part of Canadian culture.
As well, 69 per cent of those who played sports within their first three years in Canada believed it helped them learn about Canadian culture.
They also said sports can teach things not learned in books or online, such as Canadian jargon and slang, how to handle conflict, acceptable behaviours and gestures and the Canadian sense of humour.
Sports also serves as a way for people to make more meaningful connections in the stands or on the field than at work, with 87 per cent of respondents feeling more connected by watching their kids play or volunteering with the team.
John Tuzon, a player who is also coaching the free Genesis grass volleyball league, was born in the Philippines. His family first moved to Invermere, B.C. before coming to Kelowna last September.
There wasn’t much to do in Invermere, he said, but then he found sports. “I found volleyball and I really fell in love with it,” he said.
Even though Tuzon already knew how to speak English before coming to Canada, volleyball helped to ease the challenges of transition to a new country.
“I found lots of friends doing it,” he said. “I just found I was way more happy. It was a lot easier moving.”
James Arsenas, who was also born in the Philippines, used to play basketball and badminton, but has switched to volleyball where he enjoys spiking and testing his reaction times. He comes out to play every chance he gets.
Arsenas said sports have helped him adapt to life in Canada as he has made friends who can support him.