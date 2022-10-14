In about 90 seconds, Kelowna residents can drive to a city that is richer and younger, with bigger families and fewer people living in poverty.
Welcome to West Kelowna.
The two cities are linked by geography and history, transportation and the economy. But some subtle differences between Kelowna and West Kelowna are apparent based on information from the 2021 Census.
POPULATION
Kelowna is almost four times bigger than West Kelowna, with 144,576 residents compared to 36,076. And the gap is growing, with Kelowna posting a 13.6% growth rate in the past five years (Canada’s fastest) versus West Kelowna’s increase of 10.5%.
Kelowna also has much higher population density than West Kelowna. In Kelowna, there are 682 people living in every square kilometre, compared to 295 in West Kelowna. This partly reflects Kelowna’s sizable and fast-growing downtown, which has seen a 24% surge in its population in the past five years.
There are now 16,605 people living in downtown Kelowna, helping to give the area a bustling commercial feel that in turn attracts more new residents. Kelowna has the third-fastest growing downtown population of any city in the country, Statistics Canada reports, based on the 2021 Census.
“Millennials (people born between 1981 and 1986) are a group that’s really been flocking to downtown Kelowna. They want a life that’s less car dependent, that’s closer to work, and where they can also easily walk to attractions like beaches, restaurants, and nightflife,” top Kelowna city planner Ryan Smith said in an interview earlier this year.
West Kelowna is too small to have its downtown population ranked by Statistics Canada. But there are few people who live in the downtown, generally considered to be central Westbank, an area with a thoroughly car-centric vibe because of the presence of Highway 97 through its middle.
West Kelowna’s much lower population density than its namesake city reflects the fact that it is, in some ways, a community of suburbs. New and old single-family subdivisions stretch in every direction.
Sixty-eight percent of all West Kelowna residents live in single-family homes; in Kelowna, the comparable figure is just 43 per cent. In Kelowna, 2,400 people live in buildings of five storeys or more. Nobody in West Kelowna lives in such a building, Statscan says.
House prices on the Westside have historically been less than in Kelowna, in part because of the perceived hassle involved in routinely crossing the lake for work and shopping.
With perhaps more first-time buyers as a percentage of overall purchasers, West Kelowna families are slightly larger than their Kelowna counterparts. The average West Kelowna family has 2.8 people; in Kelowna, the comparable number is 2.7.
The average age of a West Kelowna resident is 43.3, compared to 43.4 in Kelowna. More significantly, the percentage of West Kelowna residents that are under age 14 is 16.3, compared to 13 percent in Kelowna.
And 24 percent of West Kelowna residents are 65 or older, compared to 26.2 percent in Kelowna.
INCOME
The average income for West Kelowna residents in 2020 was $57,400, compared to $54,900 for residents of Kelowna. And the average income for a West Kelowna household was $119,500, compared to $105,300 in Kelowna.
As well, the median after-tax income in West Kelowna was $40,000, compared to $37,600 in Kelowna.
But the reality is, a significant percentage of West Kelowna residents earn those higher incomes in Kelowna, not West Kelowna. About six of every 10 times a West Kelowna resident gets in their car, they are headed to Kelowna, a 2018 local transportation study found.
Traffic patterns are overwhelmingly directed to and from Kelowna, with Highway 97 carrying most of the load. In the entire City of West Kelowna, there is only one set of traffic lights on municipal streets. The other roads and intersections just aren’t busy enough to warrant signalization, though the municipality has developed a number of roundabouts in recent years.
At the other end of the income scale, 3.4% of West Kelowna residents between the ages of 18 and 64 live below what Statistics Canada calls the low-income cut-off, which is sometimes referred to as the poverty line. In Kelowna, the comparable figure is six percent.
LANGUAGE
The sounds of Kelowna are a little more diverse than they are in West Kelowna.
In Kelowna, about three-quarters of one percent of residents can’t speak either English or French. In West Kelowna, the comparable figure is 0.4 per cent.
As a percentage of each city’s total population, there are relatively more people in Kelowna who can speak a Chinese language, Tagalog, Punjabi and Spanish compared to West Kelowna.
But the percentage of people in each city who can speak German - the most common mother tongue after English in both Kelowna and West Kelowna - is about the same in Kelowna and West Kelowna, at approximately three percent.