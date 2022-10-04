"So, some really exciting news that gets us closer to the vision we have for improving transportation infrastructure in our community and relieving congestion," Basran said.
The study and design work will also look at possible routes for an eventual extension of the road past Highway 33 to connect to the city's future bus barns and the UBC Okanagan campus.
City officials have tried for years to interest the provincial government to help pay for the Clement Avenue extension. For a while, they even referred to the project as a 'highway alternative' to make the case provincial funding was justifiable as it would lessen traffic on Highway 97.