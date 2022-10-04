Bypass stalled

Provincial highways minister Rob Fleming told Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran the government would contribute $600,000 to a planning study for the future extension of Clement Avenue, shown here at its Spall Road endpoint, to Highway 33. Basran made the announcement Monday, at the last regular council meeting before the Oct. 15 civic election.

After years of showing no interest in helping pay for a Kelowna bypass, the provincial government has provided $600,000 for a study on the extension of Clement Avenue from Spall Road to Highway 33.
 
Mayor Colin Basran made the funding announcement at the end of Monday's meeting, the last such meeting before the Oct. 15 civic election. The city will match the provincial funds for the study and preliminary design work, Basran said.
 
Basran said he got confirmation of the $600,000 in provincial funding from Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming in a telephone call last week. He expected a letter confirming the funding will be received shortly.

"So, some really exciting news that gets us closer to the vision we have for improving transportation infrastructure in our community and relieving congestion," Basran said.

The study and design work will also look at possible routes for an eventual extension of the road past Highway 33 to connect to the city's future bus barns and the UBC Okanagan campus.

City officials have tried for years to interest the provincial government to help pay for the Clement Avenue extension. For a while, they even referred to the project as a 'highway alternative' to make the case provincial funding was justifiable as it would lessen traffic on Highway 97.

 