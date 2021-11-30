Policing costs will account for a big chunk of Vernon’s rising budget in 2022.
City council has endorsed a 6.88% budget increase.
“The 2022 budget maintains core municipal services and reaffirms council’s commitment to community safety and a comprehensive response to climate change,” a news release said.
The budget includes a 2.32% increase in policing costs. A new collective agreement for RCMP members will add more than $1 million to the city budget. In addition, council approved adding three staff positions to the local detachment.
Two firefighters are also being added in 2022.
A new employee will be hired to lead the implementation of the city’s climate action plan.
A 1.9% infrastructure levy, implemented in 2013, returns after being paused in 2021 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vernon’s 2022 capital program will include more than $18 million in infrastructure projects.
“The last couple years have not been easy and council fully appreciates the financial pressures many residents and businesses have experienced from a variety of unexpected circumstances,” said Mayor Victor Cumming in the city’s news release.
“Many of these pressures have been the result of extreme environmental events. Therefore, we must take the necessary steps to ensure our community is appropriately prepared and positioned to face future events that are sure to test us.
“These expenditures will help us become stronger and more resilient.”