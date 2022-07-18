Two more operating rooms are being established at Kelowna General Hospital providing the capacity for an additional 2,500 surgeries annually.
Cost of the $6.9 million investment is covered through a $4.1 million provincial grant with $2.8 million coming from Kelowna-area taxpayers.
“The expansion of the OR at KGH will work to immediately reduce wait lists and improve access to surgery,” Loyal Wooldridg, chair of the Central Okanagan Regional District, said Monday in a provincial government release.
When the new operating rooms are ready for use next spring, the KGH Interior Heart and Surgical Centre will have a total of 16 operating rooms.
Three new operating rooms are also being added at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, bringing the total there to 13.
“We have made tremendous progress towards rescheduling and completing surgical procedures postponed in the Interior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental emergencies, and staff redeployments,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in the release.
“This investment in additional operating rooms in Kamloops and Kelowna will significantly increase surgical capacity throughout the region and help more patients receive their surgery faster and closer to home,” Dix said.