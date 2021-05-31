Vaccines against COVID-19 are not 100% effective, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reminded British Columbians on Monday.
While celebrating the fact that almost 70% of adults have now received at least one vaccination shot, Henry encouraged continued compliance with all pandemic-related protocols.
"Our vaccines, as we have come to know, are safe and highly effective," Henry said. "But they're not 100% (effective), at least, not yet."
That fact underscored also the need for people to get the required second shot, Henry said.
On Thursday, the government will present information for those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The information, Henry said, will help them decide whether to get the same vaccine for the second shot or one of the alternative vaccinations.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked in extremely rare cases, estimated to be about one in 25,000, with development of a potentially fatal blood clot. A third case of the condition, known as VITT, was recorded over the weekend in B.C, Henry said.
"We'll have updates on information so people can make the best decision for them around which vaccine they want to receive for their second dose," Henry said.
Between Friday and Monday, a total of 708 British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, including 113 people in the Interior Health region.
There are now 2,953 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 249 people being treated in hospital for the disease.
Eleven more deaths were recorded over the weekend, making the toll 1,703 since the onset of the pandemic. Of the latest fatalities, one was a person in their '40s, two were in their '60s, six were in their 70s, and two were 80 or older.