The operation of so-called 'cooling centres' was short-lived in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
Despite record-breaking temperatures on successive days that reached 45.6 C on Tuesday, hardly anyone used the public buildings designated last Sunday as cooling centres.
"West Kelowna and Kelowna have had very few people take advantage of the cooling centres and recognize the large number of public spaces for people to escape the heat," reads a release from Central Okanagan Emergeny Operations.
Kelowna's cooling centres were at the Parkinson rec centre and the Rutland activity centre, and West Kelowna's was at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, they were all shut down.
However, the cooling centre in Peachland at the town's community centre remains open. Unlike Kelowna and West Kelowna, Peachland has no large malls or stores where people can go to escape the heat.
Meanwhile, unlike the situation in other parts of B.C., Kelowna RCMP report there have been no sudden deaths locally believed to be related to the extreme heat.
"We have received 13 calls for check well-being specifically related to the weather conditions," police said in a release.
Kelowna's high is forecast to be 43 C today with a risk of thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 80 km/h this afternoon.
"An upper trough will approach the B.C. coast today as the historic ridge of high pressure shifts to the east," Environment Canada says. "Much like yesterday, a slight risk of isolated thunderstorm activity will again exist this afternoon and evening."