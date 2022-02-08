The Okanagan snowpack has edged closer to a more normal depth, new readings indicate.
A relatively wet January has left local mountains with a snowpack at 90% of its usual depth, compared to the 84% that was measured in December.
Across B.C., the lowest snowpack is now in the Boundary country, at 88% of normal, and the highest is in the Liard region at the far northernmost part of the province, at 143% of normal.
“The provincial weather pattern shifted in January, switching from very cold and relatively dry conditions in late December to wetter conditions for the first half of the month,” states the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin from the River Forecast Centre for Feb. 1, issued Tuesday.
Cooler-than-normal waters in the Pacific Ocean, a condition known as La Nina, are expected to continue for the next few months. That’s expected to deliver below-normal temperatures for the rest of the winter and into the early spring.
Since the overall B.C. snowpack is at 110% of normal, the Centre says there is a “higher risk of snowmelt-related flooding during the spring months”, but it cautions that snow accumulations and weather conditions can still change considerably before freshet.