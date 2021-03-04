The possibility of a "third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic was raised Thursday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
After weeks of steady decline, the number of people being treated in B.C. hospitals for the disease has risen from 217 in mid-February to 248 as of Thursday.
And the number of active cases has risen slightly, from just over 4,000 a day in early February to more than 4,700 as of Thursday.
Even with mass vaccinations about to begin, Henry appealed for British Columbians to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and not gathering with people outside their core family bubble.
"We've had an uptick in new cases, and we've seen a rise in some of the more transmissible variants here in our communities in B.C., particularly in the Lower Mainland," Henry said during the daily pandemic update.
"We can't let the successes of these great vaccines that we have now be diminished by a surge in cases that will lead us to a third wave," Henry said.
A total of 246 cases of variants of concern have now been confirmed in B.C., up 46 from Wednesday. The vast majority are in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, with just two such cases reported in Interior Health.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, 564 people tested positive, including 36 in the Interior Health region.
Four more deaths were recorded, making the total 1,376 since the onset of the pandemic.
"I know the restrictions and closures in many parts of our society have been draining on all of us and we all want to get back to our regular activities as soon as we can," Henry said.
She said experience has shown the transmissability of the virus that causes COVID-19 has a seasonality to it, and suggested case numbers could drop in April and May.
"Brighter days are ahead if we stay the course with our safety measures, staying small and staying local, so we can get there even faster," she said.