The town of Lake Country will once again send Halloween into the history books with a big bonfire and fireworks display.
Pyrotechnics are slated to begin at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park on Monday. The annual event, which has drawn more than 1,000 people in the past, is hosted by the town’s fire department with support from the Lions Club.
Unlike many towns, Lake Country does not have a fireworks display on Canada Day. “Early July is usually fire season, so unless you have a really safe place to set off fireworks, it can get a bit dicey,” former fire chief Steve Windsor said in advance of the Halloween fireworks in 2019.