Almost 20 percent of Kelowna residents oppose any tax increase for the rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre, currently estimated to cost at least $167 million, a city-sponsored opinion poll has found.
The city plans to borrow $155 million for the project, the most expensive undertaking in Kelowna’s 117-year-history, but it must gain the consent of voters next year before it can proceed.
To gauge public support for the proposal, the city commissioned what municipal officials say was a statistically valid poll of randomly-selected residents.
The wording of the poll did not present any actual numbers for the likely tax increase, using instead the undefined phrases “a smaller tax increase” and “a larger tax increase”. Forty-five percent of respondents are said to have chosen “a smaller tax increase”, and 34 percent are said to have chosen “a larger tax increase”.
In a report going to council at Monday’s meeting, the addition of these two numbers are said to indicate “79 per cent total support” for the project.
Nineteen percent of survey respondents said they opposed any tax increase for the rebuilding of the 50-year-old facility, and two per cent didn’t know.
The two options for the city to obtain voter consent are a referendum and use of the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically proceed unless 10% of the city’s electorate, or about 11,000 people, signed petitions against it during a one-month period.
The city’s plan is to demolish the existing Parkinson rec centre, use the land for a parking lot, and build a much larger complex in the middle of the civic-owned property, adjacent to the Apple Bowl.
It would include amenities such as a 25 metre pool, leisure pool, sauna, hot tubs, a cold plunge, three gyms, walking and running track, and other spaces for community use.