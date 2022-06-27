A ride-sharing service that launched in Kelowna in early May is now available in West Kelowna.
Uride expanded its service area across Okanagan Lake on Monday. The Ontario-based company also provides service in Kamloops and has plans to begin operation in Nanaimo, Prince George, and Victoria.
While service is available throughout the day, the company specializes in offering late night rides after the bars close so people can get home safely.
“Being born and raised in the Kelowna area, I can relate to the struggles of not being able to find a ride home at certain times,” Ravi Dhami, Western Canada operations manager for Uride, said in a release.
“Uride is now here with a dedicated team of drivers ready to prevent impaired driving and change the way people move around Kelowna,” Dhami said.
The company is also looking for more drivers. It offers a $1,000 signing bonus as well as weekly guarantees that can pay upwards of $30 an hour.
For more information and to download Uride’s app, see uridetech.com