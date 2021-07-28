Two Vernon women who raise a lot of money or charity with an annual standup paddleboard event will do it again this year.
Brittney Page and Kristin Postill will paddleboard the 16-kilometre length of Kalamalka Lake on Aug. 14 to raise money for the Archway Society.
The non-profit society helps women, children and youth who have suffered from domestic violence and sexual assault move to a future free from violence.
They operate over 17 programs that include shelter, counselling, advocacy and support.
In the past three Stand Up For… events, Page and Postill have raised more than $67,000 for the Okanagan Rail Trail, KidSport Okanagan and the People Place in Vernon.
This year, they wanted to help a charity affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic began Archway Society has seen a 48% increase in women, children and youth accessing their programs and increase in the severity of abuse.
“We both feel so fortunate we are in situations that allow us to be able and capable to help others in need,“ said Postill in a news release. “Archway Society was a no brainer. This pandemic has affected us all in different ways but the numbers don’t lie and the spike in domestic abuse is gut wrenching.“
Their goal is raise $30,000.
Friends since they were kids, Page is a former professional and national team volleyball player and Postill a professional equestrian show jumper who is now an advertising professional.
To donate, go to bit.ly/supforarchway.