Companies and clubs that launch boats into Okanagan Lake will have to pay a user fee to the city this summer.
City council on Monday endorsed a per-vessel annual licensing fee of between $200 and $2,000 for such enterprises that use city boat launches.
“I think this is far,” Coun. Brad Sieben said.
“Really happy to see this,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.
The lowest charge would be paid by dryland valet operators, whose business typically involves storing and launching boats owned by Kelowna residents. Companies that rent boats and launch them, typically for tourists, would pay an annual per-vessel charge of $2,000.
The city says it costs about $365,000 to maintain and operate the boat launches, as well as set aside money for their eventual replacement. Since commercial operators are said to represent one-quarter of all boat launch traffic, the city aims to collect at least $91,000 under the new permitting program.
“I think this is very reasonable, particularly when you consider the cost of moorage on the water,” Mayor Colin Basran said. “While I app not everyone will be happy with this, I think we’ve we’ve struck a balance between protecting our assets and serving the public.”
People who tow their own vessels to Kelowna boat launches will continue to be able to use the facilities without charge.