About 200 homes have been destroyed by wildfires that spread through neighbourhoods in the Central Okanagan.
The losses were estimated Tuesday at up to 70 homes in West Kelowna and up to 20 homes in Westbank First Nation. An estimated 100 structures were lost in unincorporated areas north of West Kelowna, in neighbourhoods such as Traders Cove.
Three homes were destroyed in Kelowna, and three were lost in Lake Country.
Officials cautioned those numbers could change, however, as full damage assessments had not yet been completed in some fire-affected areas.
And while fire-fighting conditions have turned favourable - with cooler temperatures, calm conditions, and some light rain - officials said the 12,000 hectare McDougall Creek blaze is still growing and remains out of control, and there is still the potential for a resurgence of intense fire activity.
‘’We are still working incredibly hard to make sure that we don’t lose any more homes,’’ West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said during a Tuesday morning press conference.
Those whose homes had been destroyed were expected to be notified by Tuesday afternoon, Brolund said.
‘’I’m confident the Emergency Operations Centre is building a process that will help all of us notify you, balancing our need and want to do it quickly but compassionately,’’ he said.
While firm numbers on the extent of the loss, compiled in large part by a special military task force, were expected to be released Tuesday afternoon, Brolund provided a preliminary update.
‘’I expect the number of partial and full losses to be less than 90. Less than 70 in the City of West Kelowna and less than 20 on WFN territory,’’ he said.
Firefighters saved more than 3,000 homes as they worked through neighbourhoods where the fire posed a danger, Brolund said.
Some evacuation orders had been lifted to allow people to return home, but many other areas remain on evacuation order.
There has been no loss of life associated with the fires, and there are no reports of missing people, officials say.
Embers cast by the fire in West Kelowna are believed to have spread across Okanagan Lake and sparked fires in the Glenmore neighbourhood of Kelowna and in areas of Lake Country. The Kelowna fire is mapped at 777 ha and the fire in Lake Country covers 358 ha.
Three houses along Glenmore Road across from the dump were destroyed, Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting said. Three homes in Lake Country were lost, Fire Chief Darren Lee said.
Heavy losses were reported in the North Westside communities along Westside Road north of West Kelowna. Area fire chief Ross Kotscherofski said up to 100 structures were destroyed, including Lake Okanagan Resort.
As neighbourhoods are made safe in the coming days for the return of residents, and as heavy smoke begins to dissipate, people may be shocked to see the extent of the devastation caused by the fire in the wooded hills around West Kelowna.
‘’The mountains around our community are going to look different. We haven’t seen them since the fire (began). And it might be pretty dramatic to see what we’ve lost out there,’’ he said.