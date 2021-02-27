Vernon’s outdoor skating rink will be back in business next winter.
The city has received a $695,000 grant from the provincial government to install a new chiller at the Centennial Outdoor Rink.
In addition, three new compressors will be installed as part of the Priest Valley Arena refrigeration replacement project.
The outdoor rink was shut down in the fall when it determined the chiller was broken beyond repair and needed to be replaced. The indoor skating and curling rinks were able to operate, but their systems were getting old, too.
Council has now approved replacement of the Priest Valley Arena chiller, as well, with funding coming from reserves.
“Both chillers were at or approaching their 20th year of service and were due for replacement,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services, in a news release. “The replacement of these two chillers and the installation of the new compressors will greatly improve the safety of the facility while also providing significant energy savings.”
Work on the project will begin immediately with design and procurement. The installation period is anticipated to be completed in time for the fall ice season.
Council has also approved replacement of the curling rink chiller in 2022.