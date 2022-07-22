Repairs estimated to cost $150,000 are urgently needed to fix flood-battered sections of the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna.
Trail sections were washed out and some bridges damaged during flooding on June 14. Although damaged areas have been closed off, members of the public are still getting into the affected areas, the Central Okanagan Regional District says.
“Despite our best efforts to maintain closures, some members of the public continue to avoid and/or damage fences or find new ways to access these sections of the Greenway,” states a report going Monday to regional district directors.
“As a result, completing repairs to the Mission Creek Greenway is a priority to ensure public safety,” the report states.
Directors are expected to approve the necessary repairs, using money from other parks projects that will be deferred.
Heavy rains and a fast snowmelt caused by rapidly rising temperatures sent the flow of Mission Creek quadrupling to a near-record level of 115 cubic metres per second early on the morning of June 14.
Chelsea Cardno, a Kelowna woman walking her dog along the Greenway that morning was swept away by the fast-rushing water and drowned.