Evacuation orders for all but one of the downtown Kelowna properties affected by the crane collapse have now been lifted.
Residents and employees can now return to 20 properties on Bertram Street and St. Paul Street that had been evacuated.
But the order remains in place for 1450 Bertram Street, the building that was hit by part of the crane when it collapsed last Monday while being dismantled.
It is safe for other residents and workers to return to the evacuated properties because the remaining portions of the collapsed crane have now been removed from the site, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says.
"Site engineers and utilities providers have also completed infrastructure and safety inspections and the evacuation order is being updated accordingly," the agency said in a Tuesday release.
Property owners are encouraged to inspect their buildings to ensure the safety of residents/customers upon re-entry," it says. While power has been restored, natural gas service will not be available until later in the week for a few of the affected properties.
Given the week-long evacuation, items in fridges should be inspected for their safety. Those with concerns can check the IH website After Fire-Power Outages at Food Facilities or call the environmental health officer at 250.469.7061.
Four construction workers and an employee of an office building unconnected to the building site were killed last Monday morning when the crane collapsed.
Investigators from WorkSafeBC are among those trying to determine why the crane collapsed.
"During the investigation, WorkSafeBC will be working with subject-matter experts and engineers to examine the crane components, sequence of events, and work procedures that took place during the dismantling process," WorkSafeBC says in a release.
"This will be done to identify the cause of the incident and contributing factors that led to this terrible tragedy," the release states. "WorkSafeBC investigators will also examine all relevant documentation and other evidence, as well as conduct witness interviews."
Representatives of WorkSafeBC are also providing support to other affected workers, as well as family members of the deceased. "All related claims will be managed quickly, consistently and with a focus on the individual needs of those affected by this tragic event," the release states.