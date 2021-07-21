Highway corridors around B.C. should be tidier with the relaunch of a program that sees volunteers pick trash from ditches.
The Adopt A Highway program is up and running after a year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, more than 80 groups and almost 1,000 people tidied up roadsides along 150 km of the province's most heavily-travelled highways.
A two-year commitment is asked of each participating group, each of which does about four tidy-ups annually.
Along with picking up trash, which is hauled away later by Ministry of Transportation staff, volunteers are asked to report invasive species and do light landscaping. The ministry provides training, reflective vests, and a safety checklist.
Those interested in volunteering can send an email to adopt.a.highway@gov.bc.ca