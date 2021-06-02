The province's daily update on COVID-19 began Wednesday with reference to vaccinations, not new cases of the virus.
It was a small but noticeable shift in messaging, and most of the joint statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also offered a hopeful look forward.
"With B.C.'s Restart plan progressing, this is a time of transition for all of us," they said.
"We are slowly and cautiously moving forward through Step 1 and, in the weeks ahead, activities that have been on hold will resume once again," they said.
On June 15, the government's plan is to allow outdoor and indoor seated personal gatherings of up to 50 people, and permit households to have up to five visitors.
Also, recreational travel within B.C. will resume, with liquor service extending to midnight at licensed establishments, and indoor team games resuming.
As of Wednesday, 71.1% of adult British Columbians have received vaccines, and the immunization rate among those aged 12-18 is 68%.
A total of 194 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 in the Interior Health region, were confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday. That marked the second straight day new cases were below the 200 mark, a level most recently set last October.
There are 2,662 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 246 of those people being treated in hospital. Four new deaths were recorded, making the toll 1,707 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.