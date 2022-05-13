Additional mid-rise apartment buildings are proposed for the area south of Kelowna’s Orchard Park mall.
City council is expected Monday to begin rezoning farmland at the corner of Benvoulin Road and Cooper Road to allow for the construction of two five-storey buildings with 187 homes.
The 3.3 ac. property is the former site of a nursery and garden centre which closed in 2006 when Benvoulin Road was realigned. It has been vacant since then.
Although the site still has an agricultural designation, it has been identified under the official community plan as being suitable for development given its proximity to the shops and businesses along the Springfield Road corridor.
The site is not within the Agricultural Land Reserve.