A free dance and violin performance will be staged Thursday and Friday at Tugboat Bay in Waterfront Park.
Oceans Roaring is a presentation of the Rotary Centre for the Arts. It's described as a site-specific dance and violin project that follows the stories of six women on the shore at dusk.
"The piece focuses on tireless and urgent movement as a means to describe distance and longing between people and the land and directs attention to the water as a scarce and vital resource," an RCA press release states.
Performances are Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at noon. It's a free event but reservable tickets are available from the Rotary Centre for the Arts website.