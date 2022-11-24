A last minute appeal was made this week to shift the Big White Ski Resort into a Kelowna-based provincial electoral district rather than have it remain in the more remote Boundary-Similkameen Riding.
During the final round of public consultation by the B.C. Boundary Commission, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick again suggested the move makes practical and economic sense.
“Due to proximity and history, the (residents) at Big White and their families are linked to Kelowna,” Letnick said in his submission.
“From economic, to education, road infrastructure and maintenance, health care and political representation, Big White has consistently relied on the three Kelowna MLAs to represent them,” Letnick said.
Earlier this fall, the Commission recommended six new provincial ridings to reflect population growth. One of the new ridings would be in Kelowna, and its creation would necessitate the redrawing of existing riding boundaries in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
But the Commission made no recommendations in its preliminary report that would affect Big White, so unless that changes the ski resort would remain politically connected to faraway towns like Oliver, Osoyoos, and Princeton, despite being only a half hour’s drive from Kelowna.
Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president for Big White, said Thursday the resort’s continuing exclusion from Kelowna-area ridings is an ongoing source of frustration.
“It’s a huge issue for us. We never see our elected officials,” Ballingall said in an interview. “They’re two-and-a-half hours away.
“I don’t think the Commission understands the complications and the business opportunities that are lost up at Big White from the lack of provincial attention,” Ballingall said. “We’re the second most popular winter resort destination in British Columbia and we literally have no provincial services.”
As one example, he cited the lack of any provincial funding for a simple shuttle service to make getting around the resort, which has grown substantially in recent years, easier and safer for both the 1,000 permanent residents and the thousands of tourists at the mountain on any given day.
“People are walking on the roads, in heavy snow, in the dark,” he said. “We’ve lobbied the regional district, we’ve lobbied the provincial government, and it’s just crickets, silence, in response. It seems to be too hard for them. Yet in three weeks, there’ll be 10,000 to 15,000 people sleeping on the mountain that’s eight kilometres wide.
“We’re just out of sight, out of mind, yet we’re a massive tax base,” he said. “But there aren’t many votes up here, there’s no noise. So I guess the attitude from the Commission is, ‘Leave it alone’.”
The Boundary Commission, which concluded its public input phase at midnight Tuesday, is expected to release its final report by next April.