A Mount Boucherie Secondary School science teacher dedicated to making science fun for students has been awarded the Gordon Gore Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching in British Columbia.
Michael Hagan, a science department head who teaches general science and chemistry, is the second recipient of the award established in 2021 and named after one of B.C.’s most innovative and respected science teachers.
Hagan, a new teacher just finishing his sixth year, tries to put interest and excitement into science.
“I believe that everyone who walks through my doors can like science, maybe not love it,” said Hagan. “I really work especially teaching general science to 10s to counter the ‘I hate science mentality’ that a lot of kids unfortunately develop by this point.”
For Hagan’s students every day starts with a story to get them interested and to humanize what they’re learning about.
He also tries to bring fun and makes the kids groan through his jokes.
His goal is to help every kid who walks through his door find an interest in science and a way to pass his class, but also to challenge high-achieving learners.
Before becoming a teacher, Hagan was a highly specialized chemist for about 16 years.
Hagan has a child who is on the autism spectrum and at the time school was awful for him. Being a teacher had always been in the back of Hagan’s mind.
The opportunity to change his profession and his son’s struggle coincided.
“I wanted to make life better for kids like my son,” he said, adding he himself had a terrible time in high school as he was bullied quite a bit. “My goal was to make school fun and better.”
Scott Sieben, principal at Mount Boucherie Secondary School, supported Hagan’s nomination process.
“The thing that really sets Michael apart is his connection he has with his students,” said Sieben. “He has this love and passion for science that comes out in his teaching.”
Sieben called Hagan a hands-on and collaborative teacher who doesn’t just lecture but has kids working on projects together to come up with solutions.
“He also has a great way in the classroom, a great sense of humour, pokes fun at himself, yet at the same time the kids know that he’s there for them and they love to be in his class,” said Sieben.
Hagan lets students write on their desks to add a little bit of levity and fun to something most kids find boring.
He guides them through what they’re doing on the board and they follow along on their desks with dry erase markers.
For Hagan, the best part about teaching is seeing the students’ growth.
“I love teaching kids in Grade 10 when they’re goofs and then saying goodbye to them when they’re adults when they leave,” he said.
He was touched to discover a couple of Grade 12 students had written letters of support for Hagan’s award nomination, despite the chaos of grad and finals.
The BC Association of Physics Teachers established the annual Gordon Gore Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching, which is partially supported by Gordon Gore’s publisher, Edvantage Interactive.