The jobless rate in greater Kelowna rose from 4.3 percent in October to 4.9 percent in November, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
The total number of people working in the Central Okanagan declined from 108,500 to 106,600, mirroring a downward trend seen across B.C.
Between October and November, the area’s population grew by 200, so the drop in employment was not due to people moving away from the Central Okanagan. Kelowna’s jobless rate is now the highest among the four B.C. cities in which employment data is tracked by Statscan.
Despite the rise in joblessness, Kelowna’s unemployment rate remains below the national average of 5.1 percent. That rate was little changed from October.
Employment rose among women aged 25 to 54, but declined among men aged 15 to 24, Statscan said.
Though B.C.’s overall unemployment rate edged up half a percentage point last month to 4.4 percent, it still remains near historic lows, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a release.
“Despite global economic uncertainty, B.C. continues to be well-positioned among our provincial and territorial peers with one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada, near historic lows for B.C.,” Kahlon said.
“As many as 105,000 more people are working in B.C. now than before the pandemic, including 61,700 more in the private sector,” he said.