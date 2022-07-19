A mobile home in a seasonal lakefront campground was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters sprayed water onto the burning structure on Old Ferry Wharf Road from Okanagan Lake, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said.
“We’re challenged with a lack of water supply in this area, which is why we had the marine rescue boats from both Kelowna Fire Department and the North Westside Fire Rescue respond,” Brolund said.
Firefighters were also able to spray water onto the mobile home from upland positions, Brolund said.
Nobody was injured in the fire but the structure was a complete loss, he said. Several nearby properties were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure.
“The fire was burning uphill, in the grass, in steep terrain,” he said. “We called in additional crews and were able to stop the fire but not before it proceeded quite a way.”
The area, which is within Westbank First Nation, is a popular area for seasonal camping. The cause is under investigation, Brolund said.
“Fire season is here, obviously,” Brolund said. “We enjoyed the luxury of a cool, wet spring and a quiet start to fire season, but this is the classic Okanagan summer now, with wind and heat, and this fire is a wake-up call.”