ICBC is on track to mail out 2.86 million COVID rebate cheques by the end of the month, the insurance company said.
Two weeks ago, ICBC began mailing small batches of COVID-19 rebate cheques to eligible customers. Large-scale distribution through a third-party vendor started Tuesday and, as of Thursday, approximately 940,000 cheques had been issued.
The cheque program was delayed by a cyberattack. No customer information was affected, ICBC said.
Most customers who had vehicles insured for all or part of the period between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, are receiving a COVID-19 rebate averaging $190 per policy. The rebate is approximately 19% of the premium a customer paid for coverage during the six-month period, ICBC said.