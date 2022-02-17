Police are investigating after a teenage girl reported being approached by a suspicious man in downtown Kelowna this week.
The teen was headed north between Bernard Avenue and Doyle Avenue between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Monday when a truck pulled over and the driver asked her what she was doing.
The truck continued following the teen until she yelled at the driver to leave her alone. The truck then turned westbound on Doyle Avenue from Richter Street.
The man is described as a white man, 25-30-years old with brown hair and a brown beard. The truck is described as a newer model white Dodge Ram with a black grill and the word “RAM” in black on the grill.
“The teen did the right thing by not stopping, yelling at the man, and telling her family so it could be reported to police,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Patrols were made in the area for the vehicle and suspect, but they were not located.”