Police say 11 people were rescued on the weekend after a pontoon boat overturned on Okanagan Lake.
Kelowna RCMP said Monday that a boat overturned Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. in the middle of the lake.
None of the 11 men were wearing life jackets.
All were rescued by a good Samaritan before the West Kelowna RCMP marine patrol and the Kelowna fire boat arrived.
The only injury was a scraped shin.
The rented pontoon boat was towed to shore.
“The Okanagan is busy this time of the year with many enjoying the lake but this could have easily turned into a tragedy if it was not for the actions of the people who arrived to assist,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna Media Relations Officer.
West Kelowna RCMP are investigating why the boat overturned. However, they said it appears passengers on the upper deck caused the boat to be top heavy.