A rescue and firefighting boat, controversial at the time of its purchase, played an instrumental role in the defence of Okanagan communities threatened by the White Rock Lake fire.
The 29-foot-long, aluminum landing craft-style boat, was used to rescue several people who'd defied an evacuation order and stayed behind in their homes at the north-west corner of Okanagan Lake.
Firefighters also used the boat to spray 1,000 gallons of water a minute from Okanagan Lake as far as 200 feet toward shore.
"I took a lot of grief from some people when I fought to get that boat into service, with folks saying, 'Oh, what are we ever going to need that for?", Wayne Carson, who represents the North Westside communities, said in an interview Tuesday. "But it more than proved its value."
A total of 78 homes were "directly impacted" when the fire swept into the communities of Killiney Beach, Estamont Beach, and Beau Park, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said in a Tuesday statement.
Carson said he understands the term "directly impacted" to mean that the homes were either destroyed or damaged to the extent they are no longer habitable. Residents got their first look at the destroyed homes earlier this week and there was a media tour of the area on Tuesday.
Some of the destroyed homes in the remote, largely rural area were vacation properties, Carson said, but most were principal residences.
"Most people have insurance, but I understand a few don't," Carson said. "They might have owned smaller properties, cabins that were converted for longer-term use, and maybe they thought they'd save the cost of insurance."
Many area communities, such as Westshore Estates, Ewings Landing, Upper Fintry, and Valley of the Sun, remain on evacuation order. A total of 1,316 properties are on evacuation order, while another 850 are on evacuation alert.
Activity on the south-east flank of the White Rock Lake fire, which covers 81,000 ha between the North Okanagan and Kamloops, is said by the B.C. Wildfire Service to have been minimal the last few days.
But gusting winds and warming temperatures this week could increase the risk, the BCWS says.
Carson, who was the area's fire chief when the boat - known as Marine 103 - was put into service in 2012, said he's heard from former colleagues in the department that it was used to evacuate about 10 people who'd defied an evacuation order.
The ocean-going boat has two, 200hp engines and was used at Port Alberni before being bought by the Central Okanagan Regional District.