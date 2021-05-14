A former Vernon elementary school teacher was convicted Friday on eight sex-related offences involving four younger family members.
The 40-year-old man, who cannot be identified, was found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and sexually touching a person under 14.
All the crimes happened about 20 years ago at a home in Vernon.
"I find all four witnesses to be credible," Supreme Court Judge Murray Blok said in convicting the man of all charges.
Two of the victims, who had to be seated in the jury box because of limited courtroom seating due to COVID-19 protocols, cried as the verdict was delivered. The man who victimized them showed no emotion as sentencing was adjourned for a later date.
The case turned largely on the credibility and reliability of the victims, who were between seven and 11 years old when they were assaulted.
Blok described the evidence offered by the victims as clear, cogent, consistent, careful, and detailed. Although there were some inconsistencies, Blok said that was not unexpected given the passage of time and the fact that all four of the victims were young boys when they were assaulted.
By contrast, Blok said, the accused had been "noticeably cagey" and "evasive" on the witness stand when denying any of the incidents had happened. And his recollection of events from 20 years ago was lacking detail, even though he was already an adult of between 19 and 23 at the time, Blok said.
All of the assaults happened when the boys were alone with their attacker. In three of the incidents, the man put his hand on the boys' genitals; in the other, he used something like a toilet brush or plunger to sexually assault one of the boys while holding him down in a bathroom.
Shortly after he was assaulted, one of the boys did give some details of the episode to his parents. That prompted a family meeting involving several adults, Blok said, but the police were not called.
Court heard the boy feared the event would bring shame on the large, multi-generational family, a concern that seems to have been shared by at least some of the adults. The accused was regarded as the family's "golden boy", court heard.
It was only in 2018 when the four victims contacted police. Immediately afterward, the man quit his job as an on-call teacher in the Vernon school district. He told police his parents had told him to do so, and he said he believed quitting would avert a trial.
Over the years, court heard, the victims struggled with the psychological aftermath of the attacks. One contemplated suicide and another had alcohol problems.
They said they decided to come forward to tell the truth about what had happened to them as boys, both in hopes of moving forward with their lives and to ensure their relative did not assault anyone else.