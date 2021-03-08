A proposed expansion of the largest independent school between Vancouver and Calgary has been endorsed by Kelowna city council.
Plans for the additional Kelowna Christian School show a second full-size gym, and expansion of arts, music, and applied skills spaces.
"It's an exciting milestone and a significant first step in expanding our footprint," head of school Mike Campbell says.
While council endorsed the 38,000 sq.-ft expansion proposal, a final decision is up to the provincial Agricultural Land Commission. That's because the school, at 2870 Benvoulin Road, is within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
A non-farm-use permit was issued by the ALC in the late '80s for the school's construction, which occurred in 1997. A revision to that permit is necessary for the expansion to proceed.
At Monday's council meeting, Coun. Brad Sieben noted approval for construction of a school on ALR land would not likely be granted today. "1988 was a long time ago," Sieben said. "So the die has been cast on this one."
Coun. Luke Stack noted the city's agricultural advisory committee has recommended the school try to incorporate some green-building techniques into the addition, such as a rooftop garden.
"The school is right in the middle of the Agricultural Land Reserve and it would be nice for them to take advantage of that status and look for a program that they could use to enhance agriculture through their education," Stack said.