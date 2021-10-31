UBC Okanagan researchers are working on developing a better test for COVID-19, using artificial intelligence.
“There are two types of tests for COVID-19, namely viral and antibody tests,” said Dr. Mohamed S. Shehata, an associate professor of computer science in UBCO.
“The viral test checks samples from the respiratory system for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. This type of test can be performed in an hour or two, but in some cases, it can take up to one or two days to obtain results if the test has to be sent to a laboratory.”
The viral test only indicates if a current infection exists, but not if there was previous infection, he explains.
The alternative antibody test uses a blood sample and can detect if there was a previous infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, even if there are no current symptoms. However, the molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, common in North America, can be rare in other countries and usually costs several hundred dollars each time.
Doctors around the world need a way to rapidly test patients for COVID-19 so they can begin immediate treatment for patients with the virus, he adds.
“The PCR method has some drawbacks, including longer detection time and lower detection rate of the virus,” said Shehata. “According to recommendations by the World Health Organization provided in October 2020, chest imaging examination is an effective method for detecting clinical symptoms of people who have been affected by and recovered from the virus.”
Shehata, along with his postdoctoral research fellow Mohamed Abdelpakey and graduate student Sherif Elbishlawi, have developed CORONA-Net, a neural network that can quickly detect COVID-19 infections using X-ray images.
“X-ray imaging has played a great role in many medical and epidemiological cases due to its wider availability, especially in countries that do not have wide PCR test deployment,” said Abdelpakey. “The use of a chest X-ray is promising for emergency cases and treatment due to its operational speed, cost and simplicity for the radiologists.”
In many countries, people opt for the chest X-ray because of the cost of a PCR test or its unavailability. However, sometimes it is difficult to get the X-ray looked at by a specialist and accurately detecting the infection can take time. But by using CORONA-Net, the artificial intelligence system can flag suspicious cases to be fast-tracked and looked at quickly.
“COVID-19 typically causes pneumonia in human lungs, which can be detected in X-ray images. These datasets of X-rays — of people with pneumonia inflicted by COVID-19, of people with pneumonia inflicted by other diseases, as well as X-rays of healthy people — allow the possibility to create deep learning networks that can differentiate between images of people with COVID-19 and people who do not have the disease,” Elbishlawi adds.
Elbishlawi, who completed this work as part of his master’s in computer science thesis, says the developed CORONA-Net was able to produce results with an accuracy of more than 95% in classifying COVID-19 cases from digital chest X-ray images.
The accuracy of detecting COVID-19 by CORONA-Net will continue to increase as the dataset grows. CORONA-Net, says Elbishlawi, can automatically improve itself over time and self-learn to be more accurate.
The paper was published in the Journal of Imaging this spring.
— UBC Okanagan