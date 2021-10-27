While cancelled in Kelowna, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be going ahead Nov. 11 in Peachland and West Kelowna.
West Kelowna Mayor God Milsom announced at Tuesday’s council meeting the city will be helping the Westbank Legion to hold in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies from 10:45 a.m. to noon at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna this year.
Vaccine passports will be required.
There was no way the Westbank Legion could afford to do the vaccine passport checking, ensuring everybody was wearing masks and making sure the arena didn’t go over capacity by itself, said Anne Fox, president of the Westbank Legion.
Should Interior Health not lift capacity limits by Nov. 11, the number of spectators allowed in the arena will be capped at 750 with room for 100 more outside in the courtyard.
There is no limit to the number of veterans allowed. Those who want to attend the service have to call the Westbank Legion at 250-768-4330 and leave their name and number. The legion will have a designated section for the veterans. Each veteran can bring one person, whether it be a spouse, family member or caregiver.
Everyone on the floor of the arena, including veterans, must be fully vaccinated and they will be checked at the door. Shaw will be filming the event.
The Peachland Legion will hold a scaled-back Remembrance Day ceremony outdoors at the Peachland cenotaph rather than an indoors at the Peachland Community Centre.
People should arrive at the cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11, said Audrey Wanamaker at the Peachland Legion. The ceremony won’t last more than 30 minutes.
Although it will be a smaller ceremony, Wanamaker said it is great to be doing something.
Because it is outdoors, no vaccine passport is required for the ceremony; however, the legion will be checking vaccine passports for those who want to come into the Legion after the ceremony.
At this point, the capacity limit at the Peachland Legion is 83.