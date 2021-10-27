Anne Fox, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Westbank Branch, pins the first poppy on West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. The poppy campaign officially begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Money raised from the campaign helps veterans and their families in need, as well provides educational bursaries for veterans’ families. Fox said despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic during last year’s poppy campaign, the Westbank Legion still raised over $45,000, only a couple of thousand down from other years.