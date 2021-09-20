School-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place as planned this week in Kelowna, superintendent Kevin Kaardal says.
But the RCMP officers stationed at schools are "on alert" and entrance to schools will be controlled, Kaardal said Monday.
"Security is being provided by Interior Health," Kaardal said Monday. "The school resource officers (RCMP) are on alert and principals are being asked to ensure there is only one controlled entrance to the schools.
"Other measures that will help us respond should there be an interruption to schools are also being considered," Kaardal said. "We are prepared but do not expect any interruptions."
Only one such school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic has so far taken place in the Central Okanagan. That was last Thursday at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country.
That event "had no issues", Kaardal said, unlike the situation in Salmon Arm last Friday where there were protests against the school-based vaccination clinics. Protesters entered several schools, prompting a lockdown-type response.
"This morning, these protestors did something which was completely unacceptable, which was choosing to enter schools in and around Salmon Arm," School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger said last Friday.
Police will be asked to keep protestors away from school district property, Kriger said.
The events in Salmon Arm prompted a stern rebuke over the weekend from provincial government officials, including Premier John Horgan, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside, and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.
"You'd think we wouldn't need to say this but - stay away from children! There is simply no justification for these actions," Horgan tweeted.
"If people are unhappy about government policies, they should focus their dissatisfaction on the government - not at hospitals and not at schools," Whiteside said in a Saturday statement.
When the school-based vaccination clinics were first announced, Interior Health listed the time and place for all such events on its website. The list has been taken down.
According to information previously sent directly to Kelowna-area parents, school-based vaccination clinics are taking place at four Kelowna area middle schools this week. The Daily Courier is choosing not to re-publicize the locations, dates, or times.
Interior Health set up the school-based clinics to try to increase the number of children between the ages of 12 and 17 who are vaccinated. Provincial legislation allows children 13 and older to be vaccinated without their parents' consent.
In early September, only 56% of people between 12 and 17 had the necessary two vaccination shots, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said at the time. The comparable rates were 60% in Penticton and 43% in Vernon, and it was even lower in places such as the Cariboo-Chilcotin, at 34%.