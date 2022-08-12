An off-duty lifeguard has been praised by police for rescuing a woman thrown into Okanagan Lake when she crashed a boat into a dock.
The vessel, travelling at a high rate of speed, struck the large dock at Green Bay Bible Camp in West Kelowna about 8:30 p.m. on July 29.
Aiden Godwin, a camp lifeguard who was off-duty, took control of the chaotic scene that was unfolding in the twilight and immediately swam towards the unconscious woman through debris and leaking fuel.
“Aiden, with sheer determination and relying on his training, brought the female to shore while supporting her head and neck,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a Friday release.
With the assistance of other Good Samaritans, including an emergency medical technician in training, the injured woman was positioned onto a spine board. Godwin continued to help until first responders arrived. The woman was taken to hospital.
On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance presented Godwin with a plaque to celebrate his life-saving actions.
“Our community is fortunate to have people like Aiden who rise above the crowds with their courage and valour,” Triance said. “On behalf of the Kelowna Regional Royal Canadian Mounted Police and your community, we thank you Aiden.”
Five other Green Bay Bible Camp lifeguards, and the EMT-in-training who is also on staff at the camp, were also recognized for their actions once the injured woman was brought to shore.