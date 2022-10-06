Mayoral candidate Tom Dyas readily admits he’s no great expert on diversity.
The first question fielded by Dyas, making his second run for mayor of Kelowna, at an election forum this week was from a voter who asked him what he would do to promote greater diversity in city “programming, presence, and funding”.
“Obviously, as an older white guy, I’m not an expert in this particular area,” Dyas said in response. “That’s why I’m speaking to people within this community that can help me learn.”
Dyas said it was important for everyone to feel welcome in Kelowna. Then, he added in a zinger clearly directed at incumbent mayor Colin Basran: “We can’t just tell people to leave events, or tell people they’re not welcome.”
It was a reference to Basran, at his campaign kick-off on Sept. 8, swearing twice at councillor candidate Ron Cannan and ordering him to leave the downtown brewery where the event was being held.
When he was asked the same question, Basran didn’t make any reference to Dyas’ comment.
Instead, he noted that he was the only one of the five mayoral candidates who made an Indigenous territorial acknowledgement at the outset of the noon-hour forum.
“That’s really important,” Basran said of his acknowledging the event was taking place on the traditional, ancestral, and unceeded territory of the Syilx people. He said offering the acknowledgement was an example of his leadership.
“We need to build a community where everyone can find their way regardless of the colour of their skin, who they choose to love, how much money they have, or who they choose to worship,” Basran said. “That means creating safe city spaces that are free of racism and stigma.”
Information from last year’s federal census showed that 11.7 percent of Kelowna area residents have a mother tongue other than English or French. The national average is 25%, and it’s considerably higher in large urban centres.
The 2016 census showed visible minorities accounted for 8.5 percent of Greater Kelowna's population, compared to 22 percent nationally.
But ethnic diversity is better represented among the five Kelowna mayoral candidates than it is in the city they hope to lead.
David Habib said he was born in Canada to the parents of immigrants, and he said he “felt very heavily the burden that was placed upon me as a child and my parents as immigrants in the Sixties.”
He said he thought attitudes toward minorities were getting better because of “love and compassion”. But he added that he has a transgender child and said he saw “so much evil” in the way some people continue to be treated.
Glendon Smedley said his wife is Filipino and his children were First Nation and Metis. Basran’s father is of Indian descent while his mother is white.
In response to the question on diversity, Silverado Socrates said the city should gather more stories from Indigenous people and pioneers. “It’s great to have all these cultures coming, but we need to know our own culture,” she said.