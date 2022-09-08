Residents of 17 properties north of the Okanagan Connector in the Trepanier Road area are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire.
The BC Wildfire Service responded overnight to what's being dubbed the Jack Creek wildfire. The properties affected are along Maxwell Road.
"Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents," said Central Okanagan Emergency Services.
More information about the fire is expected later this morning.
"Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts, however residents of the area should be prepared to obey an evacuation order if required," said emergency officials.
People are asked to avoid the Maxwell Road area.