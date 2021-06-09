New cases of COVID-19 in B.C. declined again Wednesday, provincial officials said, as they touted a first dose vaccination rate said to be among the highest in the world.
A total of 148 people, including 32 in the Interior Health region, tested positive for the disease. That was down from recent new daily case counts in the range of 160-165, and 190 two weeks ago.
Just under three-quarters of all adult British Columbians have now had at least one vaccination shot, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
"Canada has some of the highest Dose 1 immunization levels in the world and British Columbia is equally strong," they said. "Clinics are operating at high capacity, welcoming thousands of people every day," they said.
Mobile, appointment-free vaccine clinics - such as those travelling throughout the Interior - are also helping to increase the vaccination rate, Henry and Dix said.
There are currently 1,975 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the lowest number since the third week of October 2020. In both mid-December and mid-April, there were more than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.
The next phase of loosened restrictions, including a lifting of the ban on recreational travel within B.C., is set to begin next Tuesday. Indoor and outdoor events of up to 50 people will also be allowed, and licensed premises can sell alcohol to midnight, two hours later than is currently the case.