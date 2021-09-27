Nine of Canada's 10 busiest airports have now re-opened to international travel.
But Kelowna's airport, the country's 10th busiest in 2019, has still not been allowed to restore its international connections.
"Nothing has changed for us," YLW manager Sam Samaddar said Monday. "It's certainly frustrating, and we continue to keep asking Transport Canada, though they're not getting back to us."
Particularly perplexing for YLW managers is that Billy Bishop airport in downtown Toronto was allowed to resume its international flights on Sept. 17, three days before the federal election.
Billy Bishop was the ninth busiest airport in Canada in 2019, just ahead of YLW's traffic count of 2.1 million passengers. The federal government has also allowed international flights to resume at Quebec City's airport, though that terminal was only Canada's 13th busiest airport in 2019, with 1.8 million passengers.
Victoria's airport, which was 12th busiest in 2019, has also not received permission to re-start international flights.
Alaska Airlines has started promoting its Kelowna-Seattle flights beginning in mid-December, and WestJet is taking reservations for flights out of Kelowna to seasonal destinations in the U.S. and Mexico.
Airlines are optimistic that YLW's direct international connections will be approved by the winter, Samaddar said. If that doesn't happen, he said, booked passengers would be offered refunds or offered alternate flying arrangements.
In a normal fall and winter, about 20% of all passengers that pass through YLW are headed to international destinations, Samaddar says.