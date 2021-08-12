Three more Okanagan care homes affecting nine more people are now facing outbreaks of COVID-19, Interior Health confirmed on Thursday, the same day British Columbia made it mandatory for all staff and volunteers at care homes to be vaccinated by Oct. 12.
The new care homes announced Thursday are David Lloyd Jones (2 residents, 1 staff), Hawthorn Park (1 resident, 3 staff), and Village at Mill Creek (1 resident, 1 staff). They’ve been added to the list that includes Cottonwoods (8 residents, 4 staff) and Brookhaven in West Kelowna (5 residents, 18 staff).
Interior Health reported 271 new cases on Thursday for a total of 2,199 active.
In all, there were 513 new cases province-wide, 81 are in hospital and 33 are in critical care. The seven-day rolling average in the Interior Health region is now 257 per day, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic began last March.
By comparison, when Kelowna was hit with an outbreak two weeks after Canada Day, 2020, the seven-day average was 21.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that people living in care homes are at particular risk and transmission from unvaccinated people has led to outbreaks.
“I recognize that this is a change from the direction we announced earlier in the spring and June, where we thought it would be sufficient to have additional measures such as testing in place,” Henry said. “We have now seen with the transmission of the new variants that we need extra protection in this highly risky situation.”
Immunization data will be collected by the Public Health Office and will be used by officials to determine where vaccination efforts should be focused.
Staff who are not currently fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks and additional personal protective equipment at work until they get both shots.
The rules also apply to volunteers and personal care workers at the facilities.
When asked if B.C. businesses should be able to hire or fire staff based on their vaccination status, Henry said she supported businesses making decisions that allow staff to remain safe.
The B.C. General Employees’ Union, which represents more than 4,800 staff in long-term care and assisted living homes, said the provincial government must reintroduce single-site restrictions, which forbids employees from working at more than one care home.