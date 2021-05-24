A combined city hall and library for West Kelowna will be four storeys and cover 51,000 square feet, council will hear Tuesday.
More details on the $18 million project, planned for the south-east corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Dobbin Road, have now been released.
The first tender, for extension of necessary utility lines to the building site, closes Wednesday. Four other tenders will be awarded later this year.
Plans show an 18,000 sq.-ft library on the main floor. "There will be natural light on all four sides of the building with floor-to-ceiling windows on the east and west walls," city finance director Warren Everton writes in a report to council.
The second story would include a main lobby, council chambers, staff workstations, and meeting rooms. More staff workstations, storage areas, meeting rooms, and a lunchroom would occupy the third and fourth storeys.
Before construction can begin, however, an existing skatepark north of the Johnson-Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre must be relocated to the south-east side of the pool. The proposed site is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, however, and the Agricultural Land Commission has not yet approved its use as a skatepark.
"It is anticipated the (ALC) panel will be able to convene shortly to consider the city's non-farm use application," Everton says.
A tender for construction of the skatepark has already closed, with municipal staff recommending Radius Contracting be awarded the contract for its low bid of $993,225.
"Pending approval from the ALC, the contractor has indicated that they currently have the capacity to start the project ASAP," Everton says.
Plans are to have the new city hall-library open by the end of 2022.